Xbox Gamers Pestered by Issues Over the Weekend, Into Monday

Xbox gamers started reporting issues buying and launching games on Friday, and some players said those issues persisted into Monday.

Xbox Support said Friday that players reported issues launching games through their consoles and Microsoft's Cloud Gaming service. Though Xbox said the issues were resolved, some players still reported outages. A few hours later, Xbox said it was looking into the issues again. The pattern continued through the weekend, as players continued reporting Cloud Gaming problems.

On Sunday, Xbox Support said some European players were still having issues with the Cloud Gaming service. By Sunday night, Xbox Support said the issues had been resolved for European players but on Monday morning some players reported they were still unable to play games or access online services.

Im in the US and im still experiencing error saying im not online — Nicole Huttoッ (@NHutto1) May 9, 2022

Xbox Support said it had seen "significant improvement" in the Cloud Gaming service issues by 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) Monday. However, Xbox Support also said it expects to resolve issues via an update in the next few days.

We’ve seen significant improvement to the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games. We expect full mitigation in the coming days with the roll out of a new update. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 9, 2022

Users also reported over the weekend that services like Netflix and Disney Plus were down. Some players also said they couldn't launch Call of Duty: Warzone or play eFootball 2022.

As of 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) Monday, Xbox reported all services are up and running.