Xbox Game Pass: You Can Play My Time at Sandrock, FC 24 and More Soon

Microsoft brought Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 and other titles to Game Pass Ultimate earlier in June, and the company is adding these titles to the service soon.

Microsoft brought Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 and other titles to Game Pass Ultimate earlier in June, and the company is adding these titles to the service soon.

My Time at Sandrock

Available: June 19

It feels weird to describe this title as "cozy," since it takes place in a postapocalyptic world about 300 years after most technology was destroyed. But I also don't know how else to describe a game that has two chonky cats named Banjo and Captain who have quests for you to complete. Otherwise, this life sim is full of crafting, farming and the occasional fights with bandits and monsters.

Kerplerth

Available: June 20

Living on a hostile alien planet can be hard. But in this 2D sandbox survival title, you can have a little fun while you're at it. You have to forage for supplies on an unfamiliar planet and craft items, like spacecraft parts, to aid in your survival. Luckily you can play with others in online multiplayer, so if you're having trouble getting past a particular enemy, you can recruit them for help.

EA Sports FC 24

Available: June 25

If your team isn't doing as well as you hoped in UEFA Euro 2024, now's your chance to fix that. You can pit your favorite country's team against some of the best players from around the world as you aim to achieve international glory and win the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

SteamWorld Dig

Available: June 26

If you've ever played titles like Minecraft and Terrarium and enjoyed digging below the earth, finding gems and encountering monsters, this title is for you. The premise is simple: You dig underground to find gems to sell on the surface. But as you dig further down, you'll encounter stronger monsters. This title also has randomized encounters so you'll never run into a similar underground layout twice.

SteamWorld Dig 2

Available: June 26

And if you just couldn't get enough of the original SteamWorld Dig, the sequel is also joining Game Pass. The sequel's gameplay is similar to the original, with plenty of digging, collecting gems and fighting underground monsters, but there's more of a story in SteamWorld Dig 2. A series of mysterious earthquakes have rocked -- get it, rocked? -- a small mining town, and it's up to you to figure out what's going on and save the town.

Robin Hood — Sherwood Builders

Available: June 27

You control the legendary heroic outlaw in this action-adventure title. It's up to you and your band of merry men to free Sherwood from the tyrannical Sheriff of Nottingham. You can fight, hunt and craft, and steal items to help support the local communities. You'll also run into other legendary characters along the way, like Lady Marian and Little John.

Leaving Game Pass

Microsoft is adding those six titles to Game Pass Ultimate, but it's also removing five titles from the service on June 30 and one title on July 5. So, you still have some time to finish up any side quests before you have to purchase these titles separately.

Leaving June 30

FIFA 22

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Stranded Deep

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

Leaving July 5

Cricket 22

