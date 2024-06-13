Xbox Game Pass: Play These Award-Winning RPGs and Cult-Hit Horror Game Now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a CNET Editors' Choice award pick, offers hundreds of games you can play on your Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and PC for $17 a month. A subscription gets you access to a large library of games, with new titles added every month (like the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6), plus other benefits, like online multiplayer and deals on non-Game Pass titles.

Microsoft brought Hellblade: Senua's Saga 2 and other titles to Game Pass Ultimate in May, and the company added these games to the service in June.

Octopath Traveler

Available now.

Microsoft brought this Japanese roleplaying game back to Game Pass Ultimate, so if you weren't able to play it before, now's your chance. This JRPG is set in a land called Orsterra, and you follow eight different characters -- hence the name Octopath -- as they journey through the land. Each character has a unique story: one is out for revenge, one is hunting a mythical beast and one is searching for some missing books -- a man after my own heart. And once you finish this, maybe you could pick up...

Octopath Traveler 2

Available now.

...the second title in this series, which introduces a new world, called Solistia, and eight new characters with distinct stories. Solistia is a more modern setting, similar to the late 19th or early 20th century, compared with the medieval setting of Orsterra in the original. But the sequel matches the original's vast open world filled with quests, unique characters and mystery.

Depersonalization

Available now.

Branching stories, distinctive game mechanics and the horrific Cthulhu all combine in this intriguing title. You can play this game in different modules, which each have their own ending, and you can create various characters. But just be aware, your character's attributes and personality influence how it all plays out.

Isonzo

Available now.

This first-person shooter drops you into some ferocious mountain battles in Italy during World War I. Everything in this title is historically accurate, from the weapons, uniforms and battlefield maps to the detailed injury and gore modeling. So get ready to be immersed in some grueling warfare.

The Callisto Protocol

Available now.

The spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise is crash-landing on Game Pass Ultimate. You play as a freight transporter trying to survive a hostile outbreak of inhuman monstrosities in a remote prison complex on Jupiter's moon Callisto. But there's something more sinister at play, and you'll uncover a conspiracy lurking in the depths of the dead moon.

Still Wakes the Deep

Available: June 18

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

From the creators of the cult-hit Dear Esther, as well as the survival horror game Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, comes this tale of isolation at sea. In this title, you're trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea, and an unknown horror is aboard with you. Without a way to escape or even fight back, all you can do is run and try to survive.

Leaving Game Pass

Though Microsoft is adding those six titles to Game Pass Ultimate, it's also removing five games from the service on June 15. So, you still have some time to finish up any side quests before you have to purchase these separately:

For more on Xbox, here's what to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 coming to the service, other titles available on Game Pass Ultimate now and everything to know about the gaming service.