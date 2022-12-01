Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: New Shooters Kick Off December

Xbox wraps up the year with a sci-fi shooter and a $5 cult hit.

Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
Xbox Game Pass on an Xbox Series S
An Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost a must-have for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack. 

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some recent and classic favorites on the service. 

Of note right now are Pentiment, a new narrative game from RPG specialist Obsidian Entertainment, A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is a sequel to a much-lauded indie game, and Chivalry 2, a competitive (and violent) medieval multiplayer game, which I got a great kick out of. Vampire Survivors, another recent addition, is a simple-looking game that was an addictive hit earlier in 2022 on Steam. 

PC gamers just got access to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a squad shooter set in that highly stylized sci-fi universe. It's only available on the PC version of Game Pass for now. 

The H.R. Giger-inspired Scorn is a great example of a cool-looking game that's great to sample via Game Pass, but you probably wouldn't want to pay full price for. 

New and noteworthy

Recent hits

Must-play classics 

PC gaming picks

We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus
