Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Supports Steam Deck

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Valve's Steam Deck is a small, powerful portable gaming device intended to let gamers play their Steam games wherever they want. Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, owners of the console can now access the Xbox Game Pass catalog using the Microsoft Edge browser.

A post from Reddit by a Microsoft Edge team member Friday confirmed Xbox Cloud Gaming works with the Steam Deck. Owners of the portable device will have to install a beta version of Microsoft's browser in order to play games from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Although Xbox Cloud Gaming does support the Steam Deck, so far, not many games are playable on it. The company has a page with a list of verified and playable games for the device. Some of the games that are playable so far are Forza Horizon 5, Quantum Break, and Sea of Thieves. It'll be up to the developers of certain titles to make their games usable on the Steam Deck. Microsoft says Halo Master Chief Collection, Halo Infinite, Gears of War 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator X will not support the Steam Deck due to anti-cheating software.

The Steam Deck came out in late February for those lucky enough to receive the first shipment. Prices for the portable gaming device start off at $400 for a console with 64GB of storage.