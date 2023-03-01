Xbox Celebrates 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 With Mando and Grogu Consoles

Steam Deck Evolves Venus, Jupiter Cozy Up 'Stranger Things' Prequel Windows 11 Gets iPhone Messages Ted Lasso Biscuits Ice Cream 'The Mandalorian' Recap 15 Unhealthy Foods That Aren't Women's History Month Films, Shows
Mando appears on the beskar-gray Series X and Grogu inspires the little green Series S.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
The Mandalorian Xbox Series X and S consoles against a green and white background
You can win a Mando-themed Xbox Series X and and Grogu Series S.
Microsoft

Microsoft unveiled a pair of Star Wars-inspired Xbox consoles on Wednesday, marking The Mandalorian season 3 kicking off on Disney Plus. The Xbox Series X features Mando's iconic helmet, with his little green buddy Grogu showing up on the smaller Series S.

The two-console bundle also contains a green controller that sits in a replica of the little guy's sweater.

It's only available via sweepstakes, which you can enter by retweeting the official Xbox Twitter account between Wednesday and May 11.

People who live in the US can win another Mandalorian-themed prize via Microsoft Rewards: a human-sized replica of the armored pram Grogu rides around in. This gaming chair has "massaging cushions, cupholders, LED lights, and holders for your controllers and headphones," but doesn't float like the one in the show.

Unfortunately, Microsoft didn't include any photos of what sounds like a fascinating piece of memorabilia. The Pram XL sweepstakes runs from March 16 through May 11.

