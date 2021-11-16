Xbox boss confirms Elder Scrolls VI won't come to PlayStation 5

Bethesda Game Studios

The Elder Scrolls VI is one of Bethesda Game Studios' most anticipated titles. Unfortunately, it won't be coming to the PlayStation platform.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed the Xbox and PC exclusivity of the next Elder Scrolls game in an interview with GQ on Monday. It'll be the second major Bethesda game coming exclusively to Microsoft platforms after the game company was acquired by the tech giant last year for $7.5 billion. The first was the sci-fi game Starfield, due in 2022.

"It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," Spencer told GQ. "But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

Even though Microsoft owns Bethesda, there were questions on when the exclusivity would kick in. Deathloop, released in September for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, appears to be the final game under the Bethesda umbrella that'll show up on a non-Microsoft-owned platform.

As for when Elder Scrolls VI will be released, Spencer didn't have answers. On Monday, he was part of the Xbox 20th anniversary livestream, where the big reveal was the early release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer.