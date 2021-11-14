Xbox Black Friday 2021 deals: Series X console restocks coming soon, game bargains live now

Andy Hoyle/CNET

In terms of holiday gifts, the Xbox Series X is right behind the PS5 on the must-have list. And with Black Friday sales having already started -- and more coming in the next few days -- more Xbox deals are coming into focus. First, the bad news: As with the Switch and PS5, don't expect any price cuts on the Xbox consoles this year. The reason is simple: with demand still sky-high and inventory still low because of ongoing supply chain issues, there's no reason for Microsoft -- or retailers -- to offer incentives to buy. They're selling every unit they can. That goes for the standard Xbox Series X, and the Halo Collectors Edition.

But the news isn't all bleak. The stepdown Xbox, the Series S, pops up more frequently and doesn't sell out as quickly. For anyone who wants an easier in to the current state of "next-gen" gaming, it's a solid choice for $300. Meanwhile, plenty of sales are coming up for the actual games on all major consoles -- that's where you'll see bona fide Black Friday deals on Xbox content this year, and what we're pulling together here. Microsoft's own sale officially kicks on November 19.

Lastly, early newspaper ad leaks, while currently unconfirmed, suggest that Walmart could have PS5 and Xbox inventory as early as November 22.

Xbox Black Friday deals starting Nov. 19

These Microsoft Game Studios titles will be on sale for up to 75% off starting Nov. 19. Note that existing subscribers to Xbox Game Pass already get these games at no extra charge.

Gears 5

Gears Tactics Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Rare Replay

Psychonauts 2

Sea of Thieves

Forza Horizon 4

and more.

For those who don't want to wait until November 19, a lot of great holiday deals are already live. We've highlighted a few below.

Deals on Xbox Game Pass available now

This holiday season, you can save on Xbox Game Pass for PC when you get your first 3 months for $1 and access hundreds of PC games including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.









Deals on Xbox Games available now

Here are a few games with deep discounts, though there are .























Deals on Xbox Accessories available now





















Walmart Black Friday Xbox Deals (rumored)

Walmart has yet to detail its specific Black Friday plans beyond the Nov. 10 to 14 Deals for Days sale, and company representatives didn't respond to our emailed request for details. But a credible leaked newspaper circular posted on the Wario64 Twitter feed lists the following details. Consider it a rumor for now, but nothing here seems outlandish or unbelievable.

Walmart Black Friday ad (Nov 22):

-PS5/XSX consoles online only

$35: Guardians of the Galaxy, select 1st party Switch games

$25: ME Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, MH Rise

$20: THPS, RE Village, Sonic Colors, Monkey Ball



Begins 11/22 4 PM PT with 4 hours early access to WM+ pic.twitter.com/vQeRLBAAsr — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 12, 2021

According to the leaked circular, Walmart's Black Friday sale begins Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET, with 4 hours early access to Walmart Plus members. It also specifies that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be "online only" starting Nov. 22, and that "supplies are limited."

Will the PS5 and Xbox be available on Nov. 22 exactly, or just throughout the week? And will they be included in the early access window for subscribers of Walmart Plus ($13 a month or $98 a year, with a 15-day free trial right now)? Those details are unclear.

Games, however, will likely be easier to obtain. Here are some of the discounts appearing in that same circular from the tweet.

$35 Xbox game deals

Save up to $25 versus the usual Walmart price.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Far Cry 6

$25 Xbox game deals

Save up to $35 versus the usual Walmart price.

Mass Effect Trilogy

Back 4 Blood

$20 Xbox game deals

Save up to $30 versus the usual Walmart price.