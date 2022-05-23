Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: How to Watch, Start Times, What to Expect

This summer the games industry is doing its best to fill the gaping void left behind by E3's shambling zombie corpse. We have the Geoff Keighly led Summer Game Fest, which we're lovingly referring to as "Keigh3" but Microsoft is also doing its thing with an upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Basically, in lieu of E3, Microsoft is doing a presentation regardless -- at much the same time, around the same date. This event, we suspect, will be something of an E3 conference in disguise. We'll see footage of upcoming major titles from Microsoft and Bethesda, alongside some major announcements for upcoming video games.

Here's everything we know so far...

When will the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase start?

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, Jun. 12 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (that's 1 p.m. EDT)

If you're watching in the UK the event starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday, Jun. 12.

Folks in watching in Australia will need to wake up at 3 a.m. AEST on Monday, Jun. 13. My condolences. That day is also a public holiday in Australia if that helps.

How to watch or stream the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

There will be a million different places to watch this event. It will be all over Xbox's major platforms. It'll be streaming live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and even TikTok. Personally, this isn't an event you'd want to watch on a vertical screen. I'd go with YouTube on this one.

Also: We'll embed a livestream for the event in this very post closer to the time. So you can watch from here. We're also planning to liveblog the event, so stay tuned.

What to expect

The game I suspect most people want to see is Starfield, Bethesda's next major RPG. For a studio with the legacy of Bethesda, Starfield is the company's next big swing. Look to see something that will amount to Skyrim in space, driven by the power of cutting edge technology. That in and of itself is a prospect to salivate over.

Starfield was recently delayed into 2023, but I'd be beyond shocked if the game doesn't make a massive appearance at this showcase.

There's always a chance that Microsoft will unveil more big guns -- a new Forza game or a peek at the next Fable game. I expect to see time dedicated to the future of Halo Infinite as a multiplayer game. There might be new info on the future of Game Pass also.

Hopefully we'll get a few genuine surprises along the way.