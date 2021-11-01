Beats Fit Pro review 5 million COVID deaths worldwide Elon Musk to sell Tesla stock if UN can solve hunger crisis PS5 restock at Walmart NASA astronauts make tacos from chiles on the ISS The Book of Boba Fett trailer
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Xbox and Sega may team up to make games with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform

It's linked to Sega's "Super Game" online project.

Sonic Generations

Sonic maker Sega is considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft.

 Sega

Xbox and Sega will explore a "strategic alliance" to produce games built on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, the companies said in a release Monday. These unnamed games will be part of Sega's "Super Game" initiative, which is designed to create online, community-centric titles based on existing franchises.

Sega is best known for the Sonic the Hedgehog series, but is also behind the more recent Yakuza franchise and many others.

Noting how 5G makes it easier for people to access on-demand content, Sega said that the proposed alliance looks to the future as the Japanese game maker explores cloud-based developmental processes.

"Sega has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years," Microsoft's Sarah Bond said in the release. "Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and Sega alike."