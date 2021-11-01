Xbox and Sega may team up to make games with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform

Sega

Xbox and Sega will explore a "strategic alliance" to produce games built on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, the companies said in a release Monday. These unnamed games will be part of Sega's "Super Game" initiative, which is designed to create online, community-centric titles based on existing franchises.

Sega is best known for the Sonic the Hedgehog series, but is also behind the more recent Yakuza franchise and many others.

Noting how 5G makes it easier for people to access on-demand content, Sega said that the proposed alliance looks to the future as the Japanese game maker explores cloud-based developmental processes.

"Sega has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years," Microsoft's Sarah Bond said in the release. "Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and Sega alike."