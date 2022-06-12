The Xbox Bethesda Showcase event starts today and will be something of an E3 conference in disguise. We'll see footage of upcoming major titles from Microsoft and Bethesda, such as Starfield and maybe future Forza, Fable and Perfect Dark games. We might even see a first glimpse of Obsidian's already announced RPG Avowed, alongside some major announcements for other upcoming video games.

Here's everything we know so far.

When will the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase start?

The is Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PT. (That's 1 p.m. ET.)

If you're watching in the UK, the event starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday.

Folks watching in Australia will need to wake up at 3 a.m. AEST on Monday, June 13. My condolences. That day is also a public holiday in Australia, if that helps.

We'll also be getting a 90-minute extended showcase on Tuesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST/3 a.m. AEST on Wednesday). That'll include new trailers, deeper looks at Sunday's news and interviews.

How to watch or stream the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

There will be a million different places to watch this event. It will be all over Xbox's major platforms. It'll be streaming live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and even TikTok. Personally, this isn't an event you'd want to watch on a vertical screen. I'd go with YouTube on this one.

Also: We'll embed a livestream for the event in this very post closer to the time. So you can watch from here. We're also planning to live-blog the event, so stay tuned.

What to expect

The game I suspect most people want to see is Starfield, Bethesda's next major RPG. For a studio with the legacy of Bethesda, Starfield is the company's next big swing. Look to see something that will amount to Skyrim in space, driven by the power of cutting-edge technology. That in and of itself is a prospect to salivate over.

Starfield was recently delayed into 2023, but I'd be beyond shocked if the game doesn't make a massive appearance at this showcase.

There's always a chance that Microsoft will unveil more big guns -- a new Forza game or a peek at the next Fable game. I expect to see time dedicated to the future of Halo Infinite as a multiplayer game. There might be new info on the future of Game Pass also.

Hopefully we'll get a few genuine surprises along the way.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...