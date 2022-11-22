Xbox 360 Replica Controller Coming to Xbox and PC

The company responsible for the original Xbox Duke replica controller is releasing an Xbox 360 replica controller for Xbox and PC, third-party accessories manufacturer Hyperkin said Tuesday.

The controller, named Xenon, is officially licensed by Microsoft and will be modeled exactly after the Xbox 360 controller, but with some modern improvements. This includes a share button, a 3.5mm headset jack and USB-C connectivity. Like the Duke, Xenon will be a wired controller.

"I have such fond memories with the Xbox 360, and we are so excited to bring some of that nostalgia back to modern consoles with the Xenon controller," said Hyperkin product developer Slade Dude Suzuki in a press release.

Xenon will be compatible with both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X and will come in black, white, pink and red.

The video game industry was worth $93.2 billion in 2021, according to game industry analytics company Newzoo, surpassing both the film and music industries combined. Given the size of the market, companies are finding value in digging into years past to hit all audiences. Remakes and re-releases of older titles are a common practice. This year saw the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a compilation of TMNT titles between 1989 and 1994 and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a compilation of 90 old-school titles from the Atari 2600, Jaguar and Lynx. As gamers who grew up with the Xbox 360 reminisce about their childhood or teenage years, it isn't surprising that companies are looking to capitalize on nostalgia.

Hyperkin hasn't set a release date for the Xenon.