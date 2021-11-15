Xbox 20th anniversary: Start time, how to watch Monday's livestream celebration

Xbox

Happy birthday Xbox. Microsoft's first console is celebrating a milestone Monday, with a livestream marking 20 years since its launch and the debut of the beloved first-person shooter Halo. The anniversaries come as fans gear up for the Dec. 8 launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

When does it start?

The Xbox anniversary celebration will air at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, which converts to 6 p.m. GMT and 5 a.m. Tuesday AEST (maybe one for Australian Xbox fans to watch over breakfast).

How to watch

The event will be streaming from Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

Subtitles will be available in multiple languages, and the YouTube channel has streaming options with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English.

What should we expect?

Microsoft promised to "celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox." The company previously said it won't announce any new games.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hinted that he'll have some role in the livestream, likely related to his just-released Netflix movie, Red Notice.

"I need your help like never before," he said in a video inviting people to the livestream.

Two decades ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced us to the Xbox for the first time. Also, BIll Gates was there. pic.twitter.com/Ju6ySw61Uz — CNET (@CNET) January 6, 2021

Johnson's association with the Xbox goes back to its earliest days, when he appeared with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for the original console's Jan. 6, 2001, announcement at that year's CES trade show.