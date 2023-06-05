WWDC 2023: MacOS Gets New Gaming Mode, Death Stranding Coming This Year

Apple's WWDC keynote address on Monday put a spotlight on video games with a new gaming mode and a special guest.

Game mode is a feature coming to MacOS 14 Sonoma, the latest operating system for the company's desktops and MacBooks. The new mode prioritizes using CPU and GPU cycles while gaming and lowers controller and speaker latency by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate. There will also be a new toolkit for developers allowing them to more easily port over their games to Mac.

Making a surprise appearance at Monday's event was famed developer Hideo Kojima. He expressed his appreciation for Mac computers and revealed that his game Death Stranding: Director's Cut will come to Macs later this year. Kojima also said his studio is working on future titles that will come to Apple's platform.

WWDC is Apple's annual event to show off its new software, including iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. The company also shows off new hardware, which on Monday included a 15-inch MacBook Air.