Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
WWDC: Everything Apple AnnouncedCNET CouponsSleep With Socks OnBest Solar CompaniesRemote Working in ParadiseBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage RatesMeal Subscription vs. Takeout

WWDC 2023: MacOS Gets New Gaming Mode, Death Stranding Coming This Year

Is the Mac a gaming machine now?

oscargonzalez-1
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
a macbook playing a game next to a pair of airpods and playstation controller
Apple

Apple's WWDC keynote address on Monday put a spotlight on video games with a new gaming mode and a special guest. 

Game mode is a feature coming to MacOS 14 Sonoma, the latest operating system for the company's desktops and MacBooks. The new mode prioritizes using CPU and GPU cycles while gaming and lowers controller and speaker latency by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate. There will also be a new toolkit for developers allowing them to more easily port over their games to Mac. 

macsiliconpic
Watch this: Apple Upgrades the Mac Pro with Silicon

More from WWDC 2023

Making a surprise appearance at Monday's event was famed developer Hideo Kojima. He expressed his appreciation for Mac computers and revealed that his game Death Stranding: Director's Cut will come to Macs later this year. Kojima also said his studio is working on future titles that will come to Apple's platform. 

WWDC is Apple's annual event to show off its new software, including iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. The company also shows off new hardware, which on Monday included a 15-inch MacBook Air