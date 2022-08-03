World of Warcraft Mobile Game Shelved, Report Says

A World of Warcraft mobile game has been reportedly shelved by developers Activision Blizzard and NetEase. The rumored phone version of the MMORPG had been in development for three years but was canceled due to financial reasons, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an unidentified source.

NetEase had dedicated more than 100 game developers to the unannounced project but couldn't come to an agreement with Activision Blizzard over the terms, the report said.

The mobile game would have been a spinoff of the main PC World of Warcraft game, which has a new expansion pack called Dragonflight coming out by the end of the year. The MMORPG has been going for almost 20 years, originally launching in November 2004.

Activision Blizzard and NetEase didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.