Xbox Series S drops down to lowest price yet, but this deal won't last long

Good news, Xbox fans! While it's still frustratingly difficult to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier. Or at least more affordable. Right now at , the smaller digital-only next-gen Xbox, on sale for $20 off. While it's only a discount of about 7% this is one of, if not the first, deals we've seen on either of the new generation of Xboxes. You need to act fast as they won't stick around for long. This is the second time we've seen this deal, and the first time it didn't last for a whole day.

The Series S is the lite version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it can still play next-gen titles like Halo: Infinite, it features some different specs compared to its full-size counterpart. For one, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512 GB storage will fill up pretty quickly, though that is easily remedied with an .

While it doesn't support 4K picture, it does match the 120 FPS frame rate of the Series X. And at less than 3" thick, it's also significantly more compact. If you're hardcore about your gaming, it might be worth it to wait out the stocking issues and try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale.

If it's in stock, you should buy as quickly as you can so that you don't miss out. We expect these will move quickly and sell out early in the day.