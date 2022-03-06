Woot Has the Original Nintendo Switch for $30 Off Today Only

James Martin/CNET

When it comes to getting your hands on a Switch, the days of obsessively checking restock trackers and refreshing retailer websites have passed. Since the release of the upgraded Switch OLED, it's never been easier to get your hands on one of these nifty convertible handhelds. We're even starting to see some deals on the Switch, like this one-day offer from Woot.

While the Switch OLED deal has unfortunately sold out already, you can still pick up an original Nintendo Switch model for $10 off it's usual price, and you can save an extra $20 if you purchase it through the Woot app, which is a free download and well worth the extra step.

This offer on the Switch comes with the classic neon red-and-blue Joy-Cons. It's the full console and not the Lite version, which means you can use it as a handheld or hook it up to a TV or external monitor. Despite its compact size, it's surprisingly powerful, and allows you to play exclusive titles like the expansive Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And while it only features 32GB of built-in storage, that can be easily remedied with a microSD card. For $30 off, this is the best price on the Switch that you'll find out there at the moment.