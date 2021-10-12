Merck seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 pill Best Buy flash sale No Time To Die ending explained Apple Watch Series 7 preorders Giant 'mystery creature' in Red Sea
Where is the redownload button on the new OLED Nintendo Switch?

Getting your game library reinstalled on a new Switch is just one step away from intuitive.

Scott Stein/CNET

There's a new version of the Nintendo Switch with a stunning OLED display, but when I tried to set up my new OLED-screen Switch, it was not immediately obvious to me how I could redownload my existing games onto the new system. 

Keep in mind, this is not my first Nintendo rodeo. I've covered every Nintendo console launch since the GameCube, and I even wrote a book that was in part a deep dive into Nintendo history. But I've been using the same launch-day Switch since 2017, so I haven't had to look for this specific function before. 

It doesn't help that there's not a big "Library" button on the Switch home screen, while similar functions are relatively easy to find on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. In fact, it's behind a couple of nonintuitive button presses. 

Here's how you do it:

  • From the Home screen, click on the Nintendo eShop button
  • Select your specific account if needed
  • Tap on your tiny account icon in the top-right corner
  • You're then directed to the Account Information page, where the third entry in the left-hand nav is "Redownload" 
  • From there, each game in your library has a little "cloud with an arrow pointing down" icon, which will redownload the game. 

Here's a handy animated gif walkthrough, if that's more your speed. 

Dan Ackerman/CNET

