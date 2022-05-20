Warped Kart Racers joined Apple Arcade's catalog of more than 200 games on Friday. This hilarious racing game features iconic characters from shows like Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites.

Every race takes place in well-known locations from each show, like Family Guy's setting of Quahog, or King of the Hill's Arlen Suburbs. Unlock more characters by completing races and levels. Each track has fun little callouts to a show's episodes, like Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man from Family Guy.

Warped Kart Races keeps gameplay fresh by giving characters their own unique abilities and items. The more you play with one character, the more that character's skill points increase. And the game doesn't skimp on character catchphrases and personality, though it all stays pretty family-friendly for Apple Arcade.

To get a leg up during a race, take advantage of boosts, drifting for extra speed, and breakable boxes that contain special items. Play as dirty as you want, but as you progress in levels, your opponents will start fighting back.

Warped Kart Races is a blast to play solo, but you can also play with family and friends in multiplayer matches.

Apple Arcade subscribers can also check out updates for Gear.Club Stradale, Disney Melee Mania, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Simon's Cat: Story Time, Zen Pinball Party, Pocket Build and Transformers: Tactical Arena.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.