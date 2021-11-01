Walmart restock for PS5 digital and disk editions hits at 3 p.m. ET

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Looking for a new PS5? Your next chance at Walmart is Monday, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). The upcoming drop will offer both versions of the PS5, and as far as we can tell does not require access to Walmart Plus to get early access like the last restock. Walmart does release consoles in 10-minute waves so don't be quick to give up.

Keep in mind, Walmart allows third-party sellers on its platform. If you see a listing for a PS5 for more than $500, that means it's not sold by Walmart but by a third party.

PS5 at Walmart

This story is frequently updated.

