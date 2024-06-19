Viture Pro XR Review: Great Upgrade to One of My Favorite Display Glasses

The Viture Pro XR glasses are display glasses that connect to various devices via USB-C or, with a few extra dongles, anything with an HDMI out. This includes game consoles, laptops, phones and more. It's like traveling with a big monitor without the hassle. I reviewed the original Viture One XR glasses last year, so I'll tell you what's new with the Pros and how they compare to some of the other display glasses I've tested.

I travel a lot and take road trips, and I absolutely love bringing a pair of display glasses with me. They let me play my Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch on a much larger screen. I can watch movies from my phone while being more immersed in the media. The image is also sharp enough for text to be easily read, so I can use them with my MacBook if I want to get some work done.

A look at one of the displays. Sean Booker/CNET

The Viture Pro XR glasses feature two 1080p micro-OLED displays, one for each eye. All the driving is done in the large brim at the top. The image is shot downward toward an angled lens and then directed forward for you to see. Two dials above each lens allow you to adjust the focus for each eye individually -- a feature I love that I've only seen in Viture's glasses.

Watch this: Viture Pro XR Review: a great upgrade to one of my favorite display glasses. 06:01

Compared to the previous model, the Viture One, the Pro's virtual display size has increased from 120 inches to 135, the refresh rate has doubled from 60 hertz to 120 and the brightness has increased from 1,800 nits to 4,000. Altogether, the experience is a noticeable improvement, and everything looks super clear in any setting, indoors and out. In fact, I wrote a lot of this review while wearing them. And they even weigh a little less: The Viture One glasses weigh 78 grams, while the Pros weigh 77.

The display quality is detailed enough to make reading easy. Sean Booker/CNET

Along the side of the glasses, you'll find two connected buttons that adjust either the display brightness or volume. A third button turns on and off the electrochromic film, which changes the lens' opacity, greatly darkening the background and allowing you to see the display much more easily when facing a bright light, or if you're outdoors. Previously, you needed to use a plastic cover that Viture sells separately for $9 if you wanted to block out external light to this degree. I enjoy having the feature, and while you can still buy the cover, it's unnecessary with the Pros.

The glasses come with four different nose pads, including one with no pads and is more of a spacer. That's the one I used the most because of how my eyes and nose line up, and, unfortunately, it's also the least comfortable option. The Xreal Air display glasses I previously reviewed have three degrees of tilt to their lenses, which I like since it allows for different viewing angles and different head shapes. I wish Viture was the same, since I constantly want these glasses tilted back just a bit more.

The glasses connected to a MacBook. Sean Booker/CNET

The arm fit could be improved, too. They're not uncomfortable, but the Xreal Air Pros I've used introduced bendable arms to its glasses that were super nice to wear, and I miss them when using the Viture Pros. However, I much prefer the cable port on the Viture's over Xreal's. Viture has a magnetic connector that can easily be hooked to the cable without even looking at it. Xreal has a standard USB-C port that isn't as seamless to use.

There are a couple of accessories that Viture sent along with these glasses that are worth mentioning. The first is a new 13,000-mAh battery Pro Dock. I love this accessory and feel like it's a must-get if you want these glasses. The glasses can only connect to USB-C devices, but this $129 dock expands that functionality to HDMI devices. If you're like me and want to use this primarily for gaming, you simply connect your Xbox or Playstation via HDMI to the dock, then you can connect your glasses to it to view your games. You can even connect a second pair of glasses to the dock and play multiplayer with someone.

The Viture Pro Dock is a battery pack and docking station in one. Sean Booker/CNET

In addition, this dock lets you connect a Nintendo Switch to it via USB-C, since the Switch doesn't support display out on its own. Viture sells a plastic clip for $19 that holds the dock to the switch for more portability when in use. The dock needs to be charged but it doubles as a USB battery for your phone, Switch, Steam Deck or whatever else you connect. And if you're taking these glasses traveling, you were probably planning to pack a USB battery anyway.

Viture also has a Bluetooth controller. Made in partnership with 8BitDo, a company known for making high-quality controllers and video game accessories, the controller looks and feels almost identical to the Switch's Pro controller. It's solid, the D-pad feels great and the analog sticks are smooth. It's a totally serviceable controller, and I really like the translucent design and orange accents, especially since they match my limited-edition OLED Steam Deck.

The Bluetooth controller is a worthwhile extra. Sean Booker/CNET

Using a Bluetooth controller along with these glasses is a great idea. One of my favorite use cases is connecting the glasses to my Steam Deck, moving it off to the side, lying down and using a separate controller so I can comfortably play games with my screen above me. The Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller is $39, which is actually quite cheap compared to first-party controller prices.

Glasses connected to Steam Deck make a great pair. Sean Booker/CNET

The Viture Pro glasses retail for $459, just $20 more than the previous Viture One model, but you're getting several upgrades. If you're interested in the dock, the controller and the glasses, you can get the Viture Pro Collection for $588. At the very least, I recommend getting the glasses and the dock. Those together would be the same as the bundle price, so getting the bundle basically scores you the controller for free.