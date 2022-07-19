MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
Tech Gaming

Valve Warns of Steam Deck Performance Issues Due to High Summer Temps

Owners should be careful about the heat when using their deck.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
a steam deck held by one hand
July's heat isn't good for the Steam Deck.
CNET

Following Nintendo's advice Monday to not play a Switch in hot weather, Valve gave a similar warning about performance issues when using its Steam Deck in high temperatures. 

"Steam Deck performs at its best in ambient temperatures between 0° and 35° C," the company tweeted Tuesday. "If the temperature gets higher than this, Steam Deck may start to throttle performance to protect itself."

The company says the deck's accelerated processing unit, or APU, works fine at up to 100 degrees Celsius, or 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Going above that temperature will cause the Steam Deck to throttle its performance, and then it'll shut off completely at 105 degrees Celsius, or 221 degrees Fahrenheit, to protect itself. 

Valve and Nintendo both gave warnings for their portable gaming devices as the UK contends with a historic heat wave that's breaking temperature records