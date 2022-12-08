Valve Is Giving Away a Steam Deck Every Minute at the Game Awards Today

Heads up, Steam users: You've got a chance to win a Steam Deck portable PC every minute during The Game Awards today, Dec. 8. The promotion, laid out last week in a blog post from publisher Valve, is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.
In order to enter the draw, you must be in a qualifying country, have made a purchase of at least $5 on Steam from Nov. 14, 2021, to Nov. 14, 2022, be in good standing, not have a limited account and stream The Game Awards on Steam.
The company is giving away the most capacious 512GB model of the handheld console, a $649 value. CNET's Dan Ackerman said he was "mostly impressed… and occasionally frustrated" by the Steam Deck in his review.
Winners will be announced in the chat of the livestream of the awards on Steam.
The Game Awards is an annual Oscars-style affair that hands out accolades to developers, voice actors, content creators, esports competitors and games themselves. Founded and hosted by industry veteran Geoff Keighley, it's also a high-profile platform for the announcement of new games.