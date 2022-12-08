Valve Is Giving Away a Steam Deck Every Minute at the Game Awards Today

Heads up, Steam users: You've got a chance to win a Steam Deck portable PC every minute during The Game Awards today, Dec. 8. The promotion, laid out last week in a blog post from publisher Valve, is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.

In order to enter the draw, you must be in a qualifying country, have made a purchase of at least $5 on Steam from Nov. 14, 2021, to Nov. 14, 2022, be in good standing, not have a limited account and stream The Game Awards on Steam.

The company is giving away the most capacious of the handheld console, a $649 value. CNET's Dan Ackerman said he was "mostly impressed… and occasionally frustrated" by the Steam Deck in his review.

Now playing: Watch this: Steam Deck Mostly Nails Handheld PC Gaming

Winners will be announced in the chat of the livestream of the awards on Steam.

The Game Awards is an annual Oscars-style affair that hands out accolades to developers, voice actors, content creators, esports competitors and games themselves. Founded and hosted by industry veteran Geoff Keighley, it's also a high-profile platform for the announcement of new games.