Valve Delays Steam Deck Docking Station Due to Parts Shortage

The promised docking station for the Steam Deck will arrive even later than expected, Valve said in a blog post Thursday. The $399 handheld gaming PC debuted in February, but the separately sold docking station wasn't available at launch.

Now, the docking station is being further delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and a parts shortage, Valve said. The company didn't set an expected release date.

Steam Deck has no built in kick stand, either, so some have taken to making their own.

