Upgrade Your Gaming Rig With Up to 38% Off HyperX Keyboards, Mics and More

Josh Goldman/CNET

With the recent release of highly anticipated titles like Horizon: Forbidden West and Elden Ring, it's a cool time to be a gamer. To help you celebrate, Amazon has a great deal on gaming equipment that you won't want to miss. Today only, you can save up to 38% on HyperX keyboards, headsets and more to help you tackle every boss fight and dungeon dive. This deal is only valid until tonight at 2:55 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

This sale has tons of gaming gear that could be the difference between victory and defeat. When it comes to games as precise as Elden Ring, you're going to want to hear every step and swing.

A proper gaming headset will make sure you don't miss a beat, and right now you can save $20 on the , named one of our favorite PC gaming headsets for 2022. Or, if you're primarily a console gamer, you can snag the , named one of our favorite pairs for PS5, for $50 off. If you are playing on a PC, a keyboard is the most important tool in your arsenal, so pick up the mechanical , one of our favorite gaming keyboards of the year, for just $90, down $20 from the original price. And, if you're going to be streaming your playthrough, you can pick up this for $120, a discount of $40.