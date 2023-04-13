Ubisoft Plus Launches on Xbox With Some of Its Biggest Games

Ubisoft Plus, the publisher's game subscription service, is making its way to Xbox.

Gamers can subscribe to Ubisoft Plus Multi Access for $18 a month and play a selection of the publisher's games on their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console. This includes popular titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and Far Cry 6, as well as the downloadable content for these games.

The Multi Access plan also lets subscribers play certain Ubisoft games via the cloud on Amazon Luna or on their PC with Ubisoft Connect.

Ubisoft Plus offers more than a hundred games from the publisher's large catalog, making it an ideal subscription for fans of Ubisoft franchises. The games available on the Xbox have been previously released for consoles and won't include older titles released on PC.

Ubisoft first revealed plans to bring its subscription service to the Xbox platform last year. Currently, some of the publisher's games are already available on other subscription services, such as Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus. Game subscription services have grown in popularity in the past few years thanks to improvements to cloud gaming and portable gaming devices such as the Steam Deck. EA, Nintendo and Apple also have their own monthly subscriptions for their respective games.