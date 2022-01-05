Ubisoft Plus game service is coming to Xbox

James Martin/CNET

Ubisoft on Wednesday said its subscription game service, Ubisoft Plus, is coming to Xbox consoles in the future, but didn't provide exact timing for the platform launch.

Ubisoft Plus, which starts at $15 a month, offers access to a wide variety of new and class titles from the game publishing giant. It's already available on PCs, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

"Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles," said Chris Early, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Ubisoft, in a release.

