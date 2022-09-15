Two 'Uncharted' Games Coming to PC for the First Time

The Uncharted franchise has been to the big screen, and now it's coming to your PC. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- a collection including the games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- will be available for PC gaming on Oct. 19, PlayStation said in a blog post Thursday.

The games are available for preorder on Steam and Epic for $50.

More to come.