Two 'Uncharted' Games Coming to PC for the First Time

PlayStation is making the treasure-hunting games available in October.

Andrew Blok
You can soon play the adventures of Nathan Drake on PC.
Naughty Dog

The Uncharted franchise has been to the big screen, and now it's coming to your PC. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- a collection including the games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- will be available for PC gaming on Oct. 19, PlayStation said in a blog post Thursday.

The games are available for preorder on Steam and Epic for $50. 

