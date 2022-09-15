Two 'Uncharted' Games Coming to PC for the First Time
PlayStation is making the treasure-hunting games available in October.
Andrew Blok
Andrew Blok
Associate Editor
Andrew Blok has been an associate editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and wrote for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.
You can soon play the adventures of Nathan Drake on PC.
Naughty Dog
The Uncharted franchise has been to the big screen, and now it's coming to your PC. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- a collection including the games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- will be available for PC gaming on Oct. 19, PlayStation said in a blog post Thursday.
The games are available for preorder on Steam and Epic for $50.
More to come.
Get the CNET Daily News newsletter
Spice up your small talk with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered on weekdays.