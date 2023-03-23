Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Gaming Headset Joins the Big League

Gaming headsets aren't just for gaming -- they can also be your everyday walkaround headsets, though it'll cost you more if you want something that's up for both. Turtle Beach's new Stealth Pro joins pricey models like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, Razer Barracuda Pro and others that merge the top-of-the-line gaming features with internal active-noise-canceling mics for Bluetooth connections to make them a little less conspicuous when you're wandering the streets.

The headset is slated to ship at the end of April for $330 (£280), although preorders start now. There are Designed for Xbox and PS4/PS5 models, but they'll work with pretty much any platform, including the Nintendo Switch, PC and iOS. Only the platforms with apps allow you to customize settings like equalization and noise cancellation -- in other words, not consoles. And it's not exactly clear the types of connectivity you can expect with each.

Instead of a dongle, the Stealth Pro includes a 2.4GHz puck that doubles as a charging station for the two swappable batteries (rated at 12-plus hours each). Turtle Beach rates the range up to 50 feet (15 meters).

The Stealth Pro has a lot of the same features as its competitors, such as 50mm drivers, mic arrays for optimizing noise cancellation and transparency mode (which lets external sounds bleed through), detachable boom mic, leatherette and memory foam ear cushions, simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, and more.