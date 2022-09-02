Trivia Game From Tom Hanks Now on Apple Arcade

As a fan of trivia, award-winning actor Tom Hanks partnered with BlueLine Studios to create a new game to test your knowledge. Hanx101 Trivia, an Apple Arcade exclusive, covers topics like history, math, geography, food and more. Hanks isn't physically in the game, but he offers a few words of encouragement after each level.

You've got 10 seconds to answer each question, and you'll get a point for every right answer, as well as bonus points for consecutive correct answers. Tackle the trivia on your own or with a friend in multiplayer.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.