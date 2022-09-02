Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review iPhone 14 Labor Day Deals Internet and TV Bundles Tablet Deals Garmin Venu Sq 2 Streaming Services iPhone 14 vs. 13
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Trivia Game From Tom Hanks Now on Apple Arcade

Tom Hanks congratulating you on a correct answer is an instant serotonin boost.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
Hanx101 Trivia gameplay on Apple Arcade
Hanx101 Trivia is now on Apple Arcade.
Apple

As a fan of trivia, award-winning actor Tom Hanks partnered with BlueLine Studios to create a new game to test your knowledge. Hanx101 Trivia, an Apple Arcade exclusive, covers topics like history, math, geography, food and more. Hanks isn't physically in the game, but he offers a few words of encouragement after each level. 

See at Apple Arcade

You've got 10 seconds to answer each question, and you'll get a point for every right answer, as well as bonus points for consecutive correct answers. Tackle the trivia on your own or with a friend in multiplayer. 

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 