Today's NYT Connections Hints, Answers and Help for June 21, #376

Need the answers for the June 21 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: State fair fun.

Green group hint: Permission to proceed.

Blue group hint: Like Horatio Alger tales.

Purple group hint: Shake your tail feathers.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Amusement-park rides.

Green group: Approval.

Blue group: Types of come-from-behind stories.

Purple group: Synonyms for rear end.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is amusement-park rides. The four answers are Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, roller coaster and Tilt-A-Whirl.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is approval. The four answers are clearance, go-ahead, green light and thumbs-up.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is types of come-from-behind stories. The four answers are Cinderella, David-and-Goliath, rags-to-riches and underdog.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is synonyms for rear end. The four answers are bumper-to-bumper, buttermilk, Rumpelstiltskin and tailgate.