Looking for the answers to the June 23 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints, too.

We've also got today's answer for Strands, a new game from the Times that's still in beta, and some tips on how to play.

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Calm yourself.

Green group hint: Little illnesses.

Blue group hint: Thar she blows!

Purple group hint: Seattle is Emerald, New Orleans is Crescent.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Settle down!

Green group: Minor ailments.

Blue group: What humpback whales do.

Purple group: ____ city nicknames.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is settle down! The four answers are easy, enough, relax and quiet.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is minor ailments. The four answers are bug, chill, cold and cough.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is what humpback whales do. The four answers are breach, dive, sing and spout.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is ____ city nicknames. The four answers are magic, motor, sin and windy.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."