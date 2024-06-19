Today's NYT Connections Hints, Answers and Help for June 19, #374

Need the answers to the June 19 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

We've also got today's answer for Strands, a new game from the Times that's still in beta, and some tips for how to play that game.

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Positive vote.

Green group hint: Romantic relationship.

Blue group hint: Myriad.

Purple group hint: Fortune-telling items.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Positions in favor.

Green group: Go out with.

Blue group: Multitude.

Purple group: Things read in divination.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is positions in favor. The four answers are aye, for, pro and yea.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is go out with. The four answers are court, date, see and woo.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is multitude. The four answers are drove, host, pack and sea.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is things read in divination. The four answers are aura, palm, Tarot and tea.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."