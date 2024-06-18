Today's NYT Connections Hints and Answers: Help for June 18, #373
Here are some hints, and the answers, for Connections No. 373, for June 18.
Need the answers for the June 18 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.
Hints for today's Connections groups
Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group:
Yellow group hint: Clicker commands
Green group hint: Secrete or conceal
Blue group hint: Cocktail decorations
Purple group hint: 007 film words
Answers for today's Connections groups
Yellow group: Remote control buttons
Green group: Hide from view
Blue group: Drink garnishes
Purple group: First word in Bond movie titles
What are today's Connections answers?
The yellow words in today's Connections
The theme is remote control buttons. The four answers are channel, menu, power and volume.
The green words in today's Connections
The theme is hide from view. The four answers are block, cover, screen and shield.
The blue words in today's Connections
The theme is drink garnishes. The four answers are cherry, olive, sword and umbrella.
The purple words in today's Connections
The theme is the first word in Bond movie titles. The four answers are casino, diamonds, quantum and tomorrow.
How to play Connections
Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."