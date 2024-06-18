Need the answers for the June 18 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group:

Yellow group hint: Clicker commands

Green group hint: Secrete or conceal

Blue group hint: Cocktail decorations

Purple group hint: 007 film words

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Remote control buttons

Green group: Hide from view

Blue group: Drink garnishes

Purple group: First word in Bond movie titles

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is remote control buttons. The four answers are channel, menu, power and volume.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is hide from view. The four answers are block, cover, screen and shield.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is drink garnishes. The four answers are cherry, olive, sword and umbrella.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is the first word in Bond movie titles. The four answers are casino, diamonds, quantum and tomorrow.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."