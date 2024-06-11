Need the answers for the June 11 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

We've also got some winning tips for Strands, a new game from the Times that's still in beta.

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group

Yellow group hint: Soundalike words.

Green group hint: Arnold Schwarzenegger would know these.

Blue group hint: Like rock, or country.

Purple group hint: Turn the oven on.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Homophones.

Green group: Muscles, informally.

Blue group: Music genres.

Purple group: Settings on an appliance knob.

Read more: Today's Wordle Answer and Hints

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is homophones. The four answers are bi, buy, by and bye.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is muscles, informally. The four answers are ab, pec, quad and tri.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is music genres. The four answers are dub, emo, pop and trap.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is settings on an appliance knob. The four answers are hi, lo, med and off.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."