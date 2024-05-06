Need the answers for the May 6 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but game editor Wyna Liu knows how to trick you by using words that can fit into more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Put together.

Green group hint: Annoyance.

Blue group hint: Ways to indicate amounts.

Purple group hint: Certain cards in a fortune-telling deck.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Connect.

Green group: Nuisance.

Blue group: Quantity words.

Purple group: Tarot cards with the.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is connect. The four words are couple, join, link and tie.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is nuisance. The four words are bother, handful, pain and pest.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is quantity words. The four words are few, many, several and some.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is tarot cards with the. The four words are fool, lovers, magician and tower.