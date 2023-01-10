TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Out on iOS, Android for Netflix Subscribers

The game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was a blast from the past when it came out in 2022, and now Netflix has brought the retro title to mobile devices.

Netflix subscribers can download TMNT: Shredder's Revenge to their iOS or Android devices as of Tuesday. Once they've downloaded it from the App Store or Google Play Store, subscribers can access the game after entering their Netflix login.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge was already out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC but had yet to make its way to mobile devices.

The retro-style side-scroller beat 'em up lets players pick either Master Splinter, Casey Jones, April O'Neil or one of the turtles -- Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael or Michelangelo -- and fight against Shredder and his Foot Clan as well as other characters from the TMNT franchise. This version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge makes use of touch controls and can be played with others via the party option.