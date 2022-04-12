Tiny Elden Ring is Way Cuter Than it Should Be

Flurdeh

The world of Elden Ring is a horror show. Gigantic, grotesque beasts cleave you in half. Monsters, in varying states of decay often "graft" other body parts onto their beings to more effectively club the crap out of you.



In no way, shape or form is this video game cute. Unless...



Unless you make it tiny.

YouTuber Flurdeh has made a habit of using "tilt shift" on popular video games, essentially changing the perspective upon which we view them. It essentially transforms them from terrifyingly realistic simulations to surprisingly cute, almost retro style video game experiences. I could see myself playing this version of Elden Ring on my Super Nintendo. Well, kinda.

Maybe that's a slight exaggeration. Still, Tiny Elden Ring is surprisingly adorable.