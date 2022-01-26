This Renewed Premium Quest 2 bundle at Amazon saves you $50 and comes with freebies

Amazon has been selling used and refurbished electronics for quite some time now, but the company is now rolling out a new offering which it calls "Renewed Premium". Before you immediately dismiss this as another average refurb, you should know a little more about it. These products are sold and shipped by Amazon and have been certified by the manufacturer to ensure that they look and perform like new. Additionally, they come with new accessories, new batteries and are backed by a full one-year warranty.

Right now, you can pick up this Oculus Quest 2 bundle, which comes with the VR headset, a carrying case and an extra foam replacement all for just $249. Normally, the Quest 2 sells for around $300 on its own, without any of these extra accessories.

During the holidays we started to see refurbished 64GB Quest 2 units hit $199 at Walmart, which you can actually still get right now. Unless money is really tight, the Amazon bundle is a better option, though. It offers twice the storage and some extras for just $50 more.

In our full Oculus Quest 2 review, CNET's Scott Stein calls it one of his favorite game consoles and recommends it at the full price, saying:

The $299 all-in cost is still not trivial. But it's low compared to most gadgets, and the recent bump-up in the included storage is a welcome add.

These consoles are currently available in a pre-order state at Amazon with a release date of Feb. 1, 2022. You can get your order in now, though, so you can lock in that discounted pricing before it inevitably sells out.