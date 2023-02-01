The Ultimate Dead Space Remake Survival Guide

Dead Space might be the best video game remake ever. But whether you're a longtime fan of the series or brand new to it, the sci-fi survival horror game can be a little tricky.

The remake of the 2008 game came out Friday, and players are stepping back into the role of Isaac, an engineer who finds himself in the middle of an utter nightmare. Even though the game is 15 years old, developer Motive Studios made some small changes to its formula to create a fresh experience for anyone playing.

Here are nine tips to survive Dead Space.

Always go for the limbs

Several characters in the game mention cutting off the limbs of the Necromorphs, the game's alien bad guys. It can't be said enough how important this is.

Shots to the head and body don't do nearly as much damage as cutting off a limb, making the effort a waste of ammo. Most of the weapons available to Isaac are intended to be used to cut off the extremities, but you have to make sure to target limbs accordingly. For most enemies, focus on the legs in order to decrease their mobility.

Use the right weapon on the right enemy

Speaking of weapons, with so many options, it's important to know which one is best for the job. Isaac starts off with the Plasma Cutter, ideal for the commonly found Slashers, with their long limbs, or the doglike Lurkers. Isaac's second weapon, the Plasma Rifle, is perfect for the Exploders, who have a pouch of chemicals attached to them. It takes only a few bullets for the pouch to explode. Since ammunition is limited in Dead Space, picking the right weapon will help prevent you from running out of ammo at the worst time. The Ripper is the third weapon Isaac acquires and is the best to take down multiple Stalkers.

Keep the weapons you like on you

There are seven weapons in Dead Space, but you may find yourself gravitating to a few of them. If that's the case, keep only those weapons you like in your inventory and put the rest in storage. Ammo dropped by enemies will only match the weapons you carry. Sticking to the weapons you like will open up space in your inventory, and ammo for those weapons will be prioritized by the game.

Never forget to stomp

Necromorphs can take a lot of damage and still move around with only one or two working limbs. Because of this, one way to make sure they're dead is by stomping on them. Not only does smashing them to bits with Isaac's boot provide some satisfaction, it'll also cause an item to drop from the Necromorph. Practically every one will have some useful item on it.

Use your Stasis

The Stasis Module is a suit upgrade that lets you slow down an object or enemy. At the start of the game, Isaac can use it just a few times before it's depleted, but upgrades to his suit extend the amount available. Though initially Statis is used to get past an out-of-control door, it's an incredibly helpful tool for dealing with Necromorphs. A shot to an individual or group of enemies will slow them down tremendously, giving you more time to evade attacks, lop a limb or run away.

Use Kinesis to get hard-to-reach items

Kinesis is another module Isaac acquires early in the game to move obstacles in his way. It can also be used to solve puzzles and to throw pipes and exploding canisters at Necromorphs.

Kinesis can also be used to grab items. Keep an eye out for the glowing green or white dots on items. Instead of running, or floating, to get them, you can use Kinesis to bring items right to you. There are some items purposely placed out of reach that can be acquired only with Kinesis.

Watch out for useful weapons around you

Thanks to Kinesis, many objects found around the Ishimura can be used as weapons. The two obvious ones are the bright red canisters that explode on impact, and the glowing blue-ish containers, which can cause a Stasis effect to enemies caught in the blaster. Isaac can also yank poles from the ship with Kinesis and then hurl them at a Necromorph. Even the Necromorphs themselves can act as a weapon. Once a Slasher's arm has been severed from its body, that giant claw can be thrown at the enemy to deal damage.

Don't let your health get too low

Isaac's health is viewable on his back and goes from green to yellow to red as it's depleted. Since Dead Space is a survival horror game, healing items are hard to come by. The problem is that certain Necromorphs have a grab attack that can immediately kill Isaac if his health is in the red. If it's that low, make sure to keep your distance.

Save often

Modern games autosave a player's progress frequently. Dead Space, however, predates that feature, which means it's important to save your progress often. There are segments of the game when an autosave happens, but don't rely on these, or else you'll risk incurring a significant setback.