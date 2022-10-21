The Sims 4: How to Get the Base Game for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox

If you haven't jumped on the Sims 4 bandwagon yet, the perfect opportunity is here. Last month, publisher EA and developer Maxis announced that the Sims 4 base game will be permanently free to download for PC and Mac via the EA app, Origin or Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S and Xbox One systems.

If you've already bought the Sims 4 base game, you'll receive a gift from EA. According to the company, EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into the Play List. The EA Play edition includes The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

offers various expansion and game pack bundles as well as the base game.

Here's how to get The Sims 4 base game for free on all platforms.

How to download The Sims 4 for free with the EA app

1. Visit EA's The Sims 4 page.

2. Click Play for Free in the top-right corner.

3. Click EA app for Windows from the drop-down menu.

4. Click Download Now.

5. Download and open the EA app on your PC.

6. Search for Sims 4 in the app.

7. Click Download.

How to download The Sims 4 for free on Origin for MacOS

1. Visit EA's The Sims 4 page.

2. Click Play for Free in the top-right corner.

3. Click Origin for Mac from the drop-down menu.

4. Click Download Now.

5. Download and open the Origin app on your Mac.

6. Search for Sims 4 in the app.

7. Click Download.

How to download The Sims 4 for free on Steam

1. Log into Steam in the app or web browser.

2. Search for the Sims 4.

3. Scroll down and click Add to Library.

4. Click OK.

5. The Sims 4 should be in the left game menu panel.

How to download The Sims 4 for free on PlayStation

1. Log into your console.

2. Open PlayStation Store.

3. Search for the Sims 4.

4. Select Sims 4.

5. Choose Download.

How to download The Sims 4 for free on Xbox

1. Log into your Xbox account on the console.

2. Open the Microsoft Store.

3. Search for Sims 4 and select the game.

4. Choose the Standard Version.

5. Click Get Free.

