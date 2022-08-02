The PlayStation Plus Video Game Everyone Needs to Play

The PlayStation Plus subscription service has an incredible suite of games so picking just one can be daunting. Luckily, Sony is bringing over one of Sega's longest-running (and best) franchises to the service.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon, a spinoff of the Yakuza series, is now available to all PS Plus subscribers. You absolutely should play it.

Ichiban Kasuga is a low-level member of a yakuza family who gets sent to jail. When he finally gets out, he goes on an adventure to get back on his feet and learn why he was betrayed by his yakuza family. It's a turn-based RPG filled with whacky characters. It was one of the best games of 2020.

For those who have no clue about the Yakuza series, luckily, the whole series will also make its way to PS Plus although it depends on what subscription tier you're on. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza 6: Song of Life are available on the Extra ($15 a month) and Premium tiers ($18 a month). Older games in the series -- Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered -- are only available on the Premium tier.

Along with the Yakuza franchise, here are some of the most notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far:

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. , $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier.

Here are my older or lesser-known picks so far:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

XCOM 2

Greedfall

Uncharted: the Lost Legacy

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pillars of Eternity

Tetris Effect

Outer Wilds

One odd but interesting thing I noticed is there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging. And I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

Chaosbane

Space Hulk: Deathwing

Inquisitor

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Space Hulk Tactics

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.

