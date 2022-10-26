The Original Witcher Game Is Getting a Remake

The first Witcher game is being remade "from the ground up," original developer CD Projekt Red said Wednesday. The game was announced earlier this month under the codename "Canis Majoris," but we didn't know what it was.

The Polish developer's announcement came on the 15th anniversary of the original game's European release. Based on the then-relatively obscure fantasy novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was a tough roleplaying game set in a grim medieval world in which the player hunts monsters as the silver-haired mutant Geralt of Rivia. It spawned two well-regarded sequels, the second of which became a megahit and established CD Projekt Red as a major player in games development and publishing.

The remake will use the new Unreal Engine 5 and is in the early stages of development at Fool's Theory, a studio that includes people who worked on the 2011 and 2015 sequels, with CD Projekt Red acting as creative supervisors.

"They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games," CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski said of Fool's Theory in a release.

"And although it will take some time before we're ready to share more about and from the game, I know it'll be worth the wait."

It's unclear when the remake will be released, but CD Projekt Red previously said it's planning to release its upcoming Witcher games -- including a sequel codenamed "Project Polaris" -- in the next six years. We also don't know what systems it'll come to. The 2007 original wasn't released on consoles, so the developer will probably rectify that with the remake.

You don't have to wait too long for your next dose of Witcher adventures though -- Netflix prequel series Blood Origin will debut Dec. 25, and season 3 of its main Witcher show is coming next summer. The Netflix shows are set in a different continuity to the games, though, as are Sapkowski's novels.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New Witcher Game Are in the Works