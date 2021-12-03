The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is in a store near you

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The next PS5 restock at Walmart is not going to happen online. Instead, you can count on a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in-store at Walmart, according to the it has opened on its website. Starting Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. in participating stores, you'll be able to get in on the first big in-store PS5 restock Walmart has done since the console was first released.

Not every store is participating int his restock, but a ton of them are. To find which store near you will have consoles, . You'll see a list of nearby stores, as well as the start date and time for the restock. It looks like most stores will not be starting the restock when the store opens, but instead later in the morning. That doesn't mean you shouldn't line up ahead of time, but it does mean you'll still be in line well after the store is open in many cases.

This PS5 and Xbox Series X restock does not appear to be limited in any way to Walmart Plus subscribers, which is great news. We will be monitoring this over the next week and updating as more details arrive.

