The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happens today at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

Black Friday is exactly three weeks from today, but Walmart isn't waiting: The retailer has another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock hitting today (Friday, Nov. 5) at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT). The availability was tweeted by Wario64, and Walmart's product pages already confirm the news. If the availability follows its usual cycle, stock will be released in 10-minute waves. That means you don't want to give up too quickly -- keep trying until the listing actually says "sold out" (or you get an error page), and make sure you're already logged in to your Walmart account with payment and shipping info up to date.

Frustration that recent PS5 and Xbox console drops are getting scooped up by reseller bots has led to at least one petition from frustrated shoppers.

Keep in mind as well that Walmart allows third-party sellers on its platform. If there's a listing for a PS5 or Xbox Series X for more than $500, that is not sold by Walmart but by a third party.

PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart

Looking for other retailers? Check for PS5 restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

