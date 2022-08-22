The Game Awards Show Streaming Dec. 8

The Game Awards will return on Dec. 8 for its ninth show, according to founder, producer and host Geoff Keighley Monday.

The video game award show hands out accolades to developers, voice actors, content creators, esports competitors and, of course, games, that are considered to be the best of the year.

Keighley tweeted that a new category for best adaptation will be added to the 2022 categories, for the best adaptation of a game to another medium such as movies, books, podcasts, comics or TV shows. Along with awards, the show is also a night for game companies to reveal some of their upcoming games.

📣 We have a date! 📣



THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 8



Streaming live around the world from Microsoft Theater in LA.



Hard to believe this is our NINTH show.



We've been working all year to bring you something very special. pic.twitter.com/VS9qOhyltQ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2022

Last year, EA's It Takes Two won the top Game of the Year award, beating out Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village.

As 2022 has been a light year for major titles so far, due to a string of delays in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, FromSoftware's Elden Ring is an early favorite to be the night's big winner. It'll have to contend with Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök set for release on Nov. 9.