PS5 Black Friday: Leaked Walmart ad shows first possible deals

Between shipping delays, chip shortages, and bot purchases taking many devices off the market, getting your hands on the elusive PS5 has become something of a struggle. But there is hope on the horizon for gamers and holiday shoppers looking to snag one, if Black Friday announcements are anything to go by. Retailer advertisements for holiday deals are rolling in, and -- rumor has it -- stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and PlayStation Direct, among others, may be saving stock for Black Friday. Be sure and keep an eye on our PS5 restock updates for all the latest news on availability, as well as access to a handy guide on how to up your chances on securing a console.

That said, while we may see additional PS5 availability between now and Black Friday, don't expect any deals or price cuts on PS5 consoles. Because game consoles remain hard to get, there's no reason for retailers to cut prices. The "deal" on a PS5 is getting one at its usual retail price of $399 (digital version) or $499 (Blu-ray version), without paying mark-ups or store membership fees. On the other hand, we may see accessories and games discounted, which we'll highlight here.

With that caveat in place, here are the best Sony PlayStation Black Friday deals we've found. Keep an eye on this page, as we will continue to update as more retailers unveil PS5 savings.

Walmart Black Friday PS5 Deals (rumored)

Walmart has yet to detail its specific Black Friday plans beyond the Nov. 10 to 14 Deals for Days sale, and company representatives didn't respond to our emailed request for details. But a credible leaked newspaper circular posted on the Wario64 Twitter feed lists the following details. Consider it rumored for now, but nothing here seems outlandish or unbelievable.

Walmart Black Friday ad (Nov 22):

-PS5/XSX consoles online only

$35: Guardians of the Galaxy, select 1st party Switch games

$25: ME Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, MH Rise

$20: THPS, RE Village, Sonic Colors, Monkey Ball



According to the leaked circular, Walmart's Black Friday sale begins Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET, with 4 hours early access to Walmart Plus members. It also separately specifies that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be "online only" starting Nov. 22, and that "supplies are limited."

Will the PS5 and Xbox be available on Nov. 22 proper, or just throughout the week? And will they be included in the early access window for subscribers of ($13 a month or $98 a year, with a 15-day free trial right now)? Those details are unclear.

Games, however, will likely be easier to obtain. Here are some of the discounts appearing in that same circular from the tweet:

$35 PS5 Game Deals

Save up to $25 versus the usual Walmart price.

Guardians of the Galaxy

$25 PS5 Game Deals

Save up to $35 versus the usual Walmart price.

Mass Effect Trilogy

Back 4 Blood

Deathloop

Monster Hunter Rise

FIFA 22

Madden NFL 22

$20 PS5 Game Deals

Save up to $30 versus the usual Walmart price.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Resident Evil Village

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Sonic Colors

Monkey Ball

Best Meijer Black Friday PS5 Deals (rumored)

The same Wario64 thread also included a Meijer's Black Friday ad. The same caveat applies -- this is rumored until proven otherwise, but looks credible. According to the photos, the deals begin Nov. 21 and run through Nov. 29 while supplies last.

Meijer Black Friday ad (Starting Nov 21) https://t.co/la6RpNTLzL



-12-months PS+ $39.99

-$29.99 games: Sackboy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Just Dance 2022, EA Sports

PlayStation+ Deals

PS+ subscription (12-month): $40 (save $20)

$30 PS5 Game Deals

Sackboy (save $30)

