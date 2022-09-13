Tekken 8 to God of War: Every Trailer at PlayStation State of Play

The Mishima family is back. Sony opened its State of Play presentation, a showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS VR games, with the announcement of Tekken 8. We didn't get a release date for the new game, but it'll be the first Tekken title in over at least 8 years.

After trailers for games like Hogwarts Legacy, Stellar Blade and a new Star Wars VR game, State of Play ended with a new sneak peek at God of War: Ragnarok, arguably the most anticipated PS5 game of the year. It was the second such showcase of the day, as earlier on Tuesday Nintendo held one of its Nintendo Direct presentations in which, among other things, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel got a name and a release date: Tears of the Kingdom hits the Switch on May 12, 2023.

This wasn't part of the State of Play presentation, but Sony uploaded the trailer to YouTube about an hour after State of Play finished. It reveals the Crisis Core remake's new release date of Dec. 13.