Target holiday deals: Buy 2 video games, get $50 gift card free

Grab two Ubisoft video games and score a $50 Target gift card with your purchase.

The holidays are getting closer, which means most of us are scrambling to get everything done and find the right presents for our friends and family, without overspending. Don't fret if you're still looking. There's still time to get your orders in before Christmas. 

We've been gathering all the best deals on Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, along with great ideas for any age or budget. If you're still shopping, you won't want to miss this deal. Target has been rolling out savings all season, and right now if you buy two video games you can get a $50 eGiftcard on select Ubisoft titles.

Buy 2 games, get a $50 gift card

Some of the titles include:

If you're still trying to score one of the elusive PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles, check out our trackers for tips on bettering your chances during the next restock. This deal runs through Dec. 11, so don't miss out.

