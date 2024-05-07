Switch 2 Will Be Officially Announced Before Next April, Nintendo Says

After plenty of rumors about the Switch 2, Nintendo has given its clearest signal yet that another console is coming. The company pledged to announce its follow-up to the 7-year-old Nintendo Switch in the next year.

The news comes after Nintendo released financial results from its last fiscal year, which ended March 31. In a post on X, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the company would introduce the successor to the Switch within the next fiscal year -- in other words, between now and the end of March 2025.

Nintendo didn't release any additional details about the console, or even whether it would retain the Switch's branding. The only hint at a timeline was in the remainder of Furukawa's post, which noted that it's been nine years since March 2015 and the initial reveal of the original Switch, which was then released two years later.

Furukawa also noted that further details wouldn't be coming in the next Nintendo Direct product showcase, which is scheduled for June and will cover some games coming to the Switch in the second half of 2024.

Watch this: Switch 2 Will Be Officially Announced Within Fiscal Year, Nintendo Says 01:31

Nor were there any details about the new console hidden in the fiscal earnings report, which nonetheless painted a picture of the Switch in its sunset days. Though hardware sales dropped 12.6% over the previous year, that still resulted in 15.7 million units sold, and "sales are steady for a platform in its eighth year after launch," the report said.

Also interesting to note was that the business related to Nintendo's intellectual property saw skyrocketing growth of 81.6%, thanks primarily to the success of the Super Mario Bros Movie. Given that Nintendo confirmed back in November that a live-action Legend of Zelda film is in the works, this seems like a growth area for the company.

